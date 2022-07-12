Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.51

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.51 and last traded at C$32.42, with a volume of 54298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.47.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Senior Officer Stephen Gregory Harmon sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.12, for a total transaction of C$66,991.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,045.62.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

