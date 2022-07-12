SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.94

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 34881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

Separately, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.06.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

