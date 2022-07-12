Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.43

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 2563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 79,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,187 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

