Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt Sells 2,500 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,587.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. 110,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

