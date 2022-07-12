Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.36.
