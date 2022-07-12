Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $96,827.69 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055821 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

