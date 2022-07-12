SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys 15,981 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $44,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,696. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.