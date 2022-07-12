SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,923 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.86. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,113. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

