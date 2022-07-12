SMI Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SMI Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,531,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,154. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

