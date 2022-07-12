SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Lifted by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 439,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,559,120. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

