Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target Cut to €108.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €147.00 ($147.00) to €108.00 ($108.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLVYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($121.00) to €98.00 ($98.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($83.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($135.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solvay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SLVYY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

