Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Sony Group has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

