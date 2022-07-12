Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.16. 69,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,680,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

