Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.16. 69,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,680,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.