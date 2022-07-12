S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $417.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $462.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.45. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

