SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Trimmed by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

