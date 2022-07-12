SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.1% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.16. The stock had a trading volume of 144,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

