SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.3% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. 132,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,664. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

