SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $841,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 196.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 162,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 107,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

