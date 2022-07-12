SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 104,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

