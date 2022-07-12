SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 523,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,107,250 shares.The stock last traded at $112.17 and had previously closed at $117.01.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $138,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

