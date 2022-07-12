Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00088443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00255362 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

