Spheria Emerging Companies Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SEC)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Booker acquired 49,306 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,216.10 ($61,632.50).

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

