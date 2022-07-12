SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80. 8,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
The stock has a market cap of C$90.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)
