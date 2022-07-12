SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.80. 8,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Get SRG Mining alerts:

SRG Mining Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.