STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have commented on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,110,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

