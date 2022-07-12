Starlink (STARL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.63 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $37.20 million and $1.63 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starlink alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00104594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.