STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $124.03 million and $21.72 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

