Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 49,658 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PCTY traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paylocity by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
