Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 49,658 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCTY traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. The stock had a trading volume of 333,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,543. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $9,465,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paylocity by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

