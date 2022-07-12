Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $394,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

