Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,756 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 368,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

