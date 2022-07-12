StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.