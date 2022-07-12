StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.