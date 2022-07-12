StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
AKTX stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
