StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

