StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

