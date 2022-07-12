StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWP opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

