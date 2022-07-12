StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

