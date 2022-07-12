StockNews.com Downgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Buy

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ABC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.38. 811,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,978. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,016,375 shares of company stock valued at $902,404,406. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 20,595.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,537,000 after acquiring an additional 842,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

