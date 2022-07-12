StockNews.com Downgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Magna International has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

