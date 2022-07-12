StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (Get Rating)
