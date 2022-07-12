StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

