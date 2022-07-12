StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Prudential Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 115,354.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 97.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $475,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

