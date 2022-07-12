StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

