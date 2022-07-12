StockNews.com Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $86,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth $15,275,000. Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cowen by 188.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 20.5% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

