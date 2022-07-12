StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. 1,006,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after acquiring an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.