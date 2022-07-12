StockNews.com Upgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,926,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,222,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

