StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.20

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.20 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 1696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 11,262 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $900,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,262 shares of company stock worth $1,421,900. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $3,886,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

