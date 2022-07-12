Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target Increased to €16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.
SEOAY stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 70,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.65.
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
