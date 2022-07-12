Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Shares Down 16.9%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

