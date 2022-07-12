Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Shares Down 16.9%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.
About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Storebrand ASA (SREDF)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.