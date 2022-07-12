Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €12.70 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.70 ($12.70) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.00) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

SZU opened at €14.00 ($14.00) on Friday. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($9.75) and a one year high of €15.72 ($15.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.14.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

