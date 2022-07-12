Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,523,185 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

