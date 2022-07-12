Super Zero Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $42.20 million and $1.58 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.02 or 0.05434269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00071732 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,329,437 coins and its circulating supply is 360,830,682 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

